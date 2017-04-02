Beyonce keeps fans in the dark over gender of unborn twins

Beyonce has continued to keep fans guessing about the gender of her unborn twins by posting a mysterious video online.

The US singer previously sparked rumours she was expecting sons after pictures on her website showing her wearing the same earrings she wore in the 2008 video for her song If I Were A Boy.

But Beyonce had now confused fans by posting a slideshow of images on Instagram in which she is showing off her bump in a blue dress, set to The Isley Brothers’ Pop That Thang – interspersed with images of delicate pink flowers.

The petals are sometimes filtered over pictures of the Formation singer.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Many of Beyonce’s fans believe the singer was hinting that she is having girls.

One wrote on Instagram: “Wait. Guys I think she’s trying to notify us on if it’s a girl or boy. The flower probably means girls!!!!!”

“I bet she’s having two little girls there’s always a hint in something she does,” said another.

However, others think the images mean Beyonce and her husband Jay Z will soon welcome a son and a daughter.

“I think its gonna be a boy and a girl,” said another follower.

Many insisted: “It IS a boy and a girl.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

The singer, 35, is thought to have given fans subtle clues about her pregnancies before.

The star announced in February that she was expecting, but fans later pointed out that she had posted an image of herself flashing the peace sign – or possibly the number two – on Instagram weeks earlier.

And when Beyonce was expecting daughter Blue Ivy five years ago, she appeared on television in a pair of bright blue leggings.

At the time it triggered speculation the Lemonade singer was expecting a son, but it was later assumed to be a nod to the name she and Jay Z gave their daughter.