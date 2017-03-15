Beyonce hints she is pregnant with twin sons, say fans

Beyonce fans are convinced she is expecting twin boys – all because of her choice of earrings.

The US singer posted pictures on her website showing her wearing the same silver patterned hoops she wore in the music video for her hit song If I Were A Boy in 2008.

Beyonce
Beyonce (Yui Mok/PA)

The rumour mill is now in overdrive, with eagle-eyed fans claiming the recycled jewellery is Beyonce’s way of dropping a hint about the sex of her babies.

The singer, 35, is thought to have given fans subtle clues about her pregnancies before.

The star announced in February that she and husband Jay Z were expecting, but fans later pointed out that she had posted an image of herself flashing the peace sign – or possibly the number two – on Instagram weeks earlier.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

And when Beyonce was expecting daughter Blue Ivy five years ago, she appeared on television in a pair of bright blue leggings.

At the time it triggered speculation the Lemonade singer was expecting a son, but it was later assumed to be a nod to the name she and Jay Z gave their daughter.
