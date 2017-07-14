Beyonce finally unveils twins one month after birth

Beyonce has shown off her twins “Sir Carter and Rumi” a month after she gave birth.

Just like her pregnancy pictures, the image is no ordinary new baby snap.

The star, 35, is pictured against an ornate floral arch, with the ocean in the background.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

She cradles her twins while staring directly at the camera, and shows off her slim physique in blue underwear, in the image posted on Instagram.

Purple billowing fabric has been draped around her and she wears a turquoise veil behind her head.

The singer confirmed the names of the babies in the snap, writing “Sir Carter and Rumi one month today”.

Beyonce’s previous announcement that she and Jay-Z were set to become parents to twins became the most-liked Instagram post of all time.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The singer, who is also mum to five-year-old Blue Ivy, shattered the record set by Selena Gomez as she racked up more than 7.2 million likes after sharing a photograph of herself cradling her baby bump.

Dressed in lingerie and with a veil covering her face, the superstar was seen kneeling on a bed of flowers in front of a huge floral wreath with both hands on her stomach.

TMZ previously reported that the company run by Beyonce and Jay-Z, which owns the trademarks to their names, filed legal documents securing rights to the names Rumi and Sir Carter.