Beyonce faces $20m copyright suit from YouTube star's estate

The estate of a late New Orleans YouTube star has filed a $20 million (around £15.9 million) copyright infringement lawsuit against Beyonce over the use of his voice in her song Formation.

The estate of Anthony Barre, who went by the name Messy Mya on YouTube, claims in the lawsuit filed in New Orleans federal court on Monday that Barre’s voice is featured in the introduction to Formation.

Beyonce (Yui Mok/PA)

The complaint alleges Barre’s estate has received no payment or acknowledgement.

Barre was fatally shot in 2010.

His estate is demanding at least $20 million in damages and royalties.

In addition to Beyonce, the suit names several songwriters, the video’s director and companies owned by Warner Music Group.

Representatives for Beyonce and WMG didn’t immediately comment.