Beyonce donates proceeds from new single to hurricane relief

Beyonce is donating proceeds from her new song to hurricane relief charities.

The star, 36, has collaborated on a version of Mi Gente, the hit single from J Balvin and Willy William.

“I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts,” Beyonce wrote on Instagram.

Last week, Salma Hayek announced she had donated $100,000 (£74,123) to Unicef and launched a fundraising campaign to help victims of the earthquake in Mexico.

The film star and humanitarian, who was born in Mexico, urged people to contribute to the charity after the quake, the deadliest natural disaster the country has seen for more than three decades.

And on Thursday, Rihanna urged US president Donald Trump to offer more help to the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

The Caribbean island, a US territory, has been coping with shortages of food, drinking water and electricity in recent weeks.

Alongside a US newspaper front cover, with the headline “American tragedy”, Rihanna tweeted: “Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you’ve probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure!”

Beyonce’s announcement came after the superstar returned to her home town of Houston to serve food to people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

She was joined by her mother Tina and her ex-Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams to work on a production line of volunteers giving meals to families devastated by the floods.