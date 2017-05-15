Beyonce and sister Solange will compete for top BET Awards

Beyonce has been nominated for seven BET Awards and will compete with her sister Solange for some of the top prizes.

The Formation singer and her younger sibling are both nominated for video of the year and best female R&B/pop artist.

Beyonce leads the nods for the awards show, followed by Bruno Mars with five.

Beyonce (PA Archive/PA)

Both artists are nominated for album of the year, video of the year, the viewer’s choice award and video director of the year.

Beyonce won the video of the year in 2016 for Formation, which features her lying on top of a New Orleans police car as it is submerged in water.

This year she is nominated for the prize for Sorry, and will compete with offerings from Solange, hip hop trio Migos and rapper Big Sean, as well as Mars.

Solange Knowles (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Beyonce and Solange will go head-to-head for best female R&B/pop artist, along with Rihanna, Mary J. Blige and Kehlani.

The BET Awards will take place on June 25 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.