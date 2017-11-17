Beyonce and Kim Kardashian at Serena Williams’ wedding

Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have tied the knot at a star-studded bash in the US.

Singer Beyonce, reality star Kim Kardashian and actress Eva Longoria were among the A-listers at Thursday’s nuptials, which had a Beauty And The Beast theme.

The couple married just 11 weeks after becoming first-time parents to their daughter, Alexis Olympia.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Around 200 guests attended the wedding, at the Contemporary Arts Centre in New Orleans.

Guests also included singers Kelly Rowland and Ciara, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with the magazine having an exclusive on images from the event, according to MailOnline.

It said tennis star Williams wore two dresses for the wedding, and that guests left with recreations of her Grand Slam trophies as wedding favours.

Entertainment Tonight said the lavish wedding had a Beauty And The Beast Theme, with guests greeted with a song from the Disney movie.

Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou wished her a “happy wedding day” and a “full life of happiness” on Instagram.

@serenawilliams I send you all my positive feelings for that very special day. I wish you a very happy wedding, a fantastic party and a full life of happiness with @alexisohanian A post shared by PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@patrickmouratoglou) on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Williams announced her engagement last year, with a poem posted on Reddit.