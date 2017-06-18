Beyonce and Jay Z join growing list of celebrities with twins

According to reports, Beyonce and Jay Z have welcomed their twins.

But they are not the only star couple to be the famous parents of twins – as they follow hot on the heels of Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal in welcoming their two new additions.

Here are some of the well-known parents of multiples that Beyonce and Jay Z will be joining.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

:: George Clooney

The actor and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal, welcomed daughter Ella and son Alexander on June 6, their first children together.

They confirmed the news via their spokesperson with a witty statement that said “George is sedated and should recover in a few days” following the birth.

George Clooney (Ian West/PA)

:: Julia Roberts

The Hollywood actress is a mum of three and welcomed her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, in 2004.

She also has a younger son, Henry, born in 2007.

:: Jennifer Lopez

Mothers Day!!! 🌺🌺🌺#proud mama #grateful Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful Mamas!! A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 14, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

The singer and actress has twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Max and Emme are her only children and were born in 2008.

:: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Pitt is another Ocean’s Eleven alumni to have had twins.

The actor and his ex-wife Jolie have six children in all, including Vivienne and Knox, who were born in 2008.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Justin Tallis/PA)

:: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

The acting couple welcomed their twin girls Marion and Tabitha by surrogate in 2009.

Parker and Broderick already had a son, James, born in 2002.

:: Madonna

Madonna was a recent addition to the twins club when she adopted Malawian sisters Esther and Stella earlier this year.

She already has two other adopted children, David and Mercy, as well as her biological children Rocco and Lourdes.

Rascals ................🤡🤡♥️♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 19, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

:: Neil Patrick Harris

The comic actor and his husband David Burtka are parents to six-year-old twins.

Harper and Gideon were born via a surrogate mother in 2010.

:: Chris Hemsworth

Australian actor Hemsworth and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, are parents of three.

Their twins Tristan and Sasha were born in 2014 and have an older sister, India, born in 2012.

Ooh darling cause you'll always be #dembabies 🎶🎶🎶 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 13, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

:: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Crooner Carey and comedian and TV presenter Cannon are proud parents of two.

Twins Moroccan and Monroe were born in 2011 and make regular appearances on their parents’ Instagram accounts.

:: Zoe Saldana

The Star Trek actress became a first-time mum in 2014 to twin boys Cy and Bowie.

She and husband Marco Perego became parents again in February with the birth of their third son, Zen.