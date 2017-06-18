Beyonce and Jay Z join growing list of celebrities with twins
According to reports, Beyonce and Jay Z have welcomed their twins.
But they are not the only star couple to be the famous parents of twins – as they follow hot on the heels of Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal in welcoming their two new additions.
Here are some of the well-known parents of multiples that Beyonce and Jay Z will be joining.
:: George Clooney
The actor and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal, welcomed daughter Ella and son Alexander on June 6, their first children together.
They confirmed the news via their spokesperson with a witty statement that said “George is sedated and should recover in a few days” following the birth.
:: Julia Roberts
The Hollywood actress is a mum of three and welcomed her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, in 2004.
She also has a younger son, Henry, born in 2007.
:: Jennifer Lopez
The singer and actress has twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Max and Emme are her only children and were born in 2008.
:: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Pitt is another Ocean’s Eleven alumni to have had twins.
The actor and his ex-wife Jolie have six children in all, including Vivienne and Knox, who were born in 2008.
:: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
The acting couple welcomed their twin girls Marion and Tabitha by surrogate in 2009.
Parker and Broderick already had a son, James, born in 2002.
:: Madonna
Madonna was a recent addition to the twins club when she adopted Malawian sisters Esther and Stella earlier this year.
She already has two other adopted children, David and Mercy, as well as her biological children Rocco and Lourdes.
:: Neil Patrick Harris
The comic actor and his husband David Burtka are parents to six-year-old twins.
Harper and Gideon were born via a surrogate mother in 2010.
:: Chris Hemsworth
Australian actor Hemsworth and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, are parents of three.
Their twins Tristan and Sasha were born in 2014 and have an older sister, India, born in 2012.
:: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Crooner Carey and comedian and TV presenter Cannon are proud parents of two.
Twins Moroccan and Monroe were born in 2011 and make regular appearances on their parents’ Instagram accounts.
:: Zoe Saldana
The Star Trek actress became a first-time mum in 2014 to twin boys Cy and Bowie.
She and husband Marco Perego became parents again in February with the birth of their third son, Zen.
