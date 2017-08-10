Beverley Callard claims Corrie stars are banned from taking part in Strictly

Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard has revealed the soap’s cast are stopped from taking part in Strictly Come Dancing because of ITV and BBC “malarkey”.

The soap star, who portrays Liz McDonald in Corrie, wished This Morning’s Ruth Langsford luck on the forthcoming series during an appearance on Thursday morning’s show.

She said: “I’m so jealous you’re doing Strictly, I will vote for you I promise”, before Langsford asked her if she would ever consider taking part in the popular BBC show.

Beverley Callard (Ian West/PA)

Callard said: “They won’t let us, that’s the only reality show I would do. I am very jealous.”

Eamonn Holmes then asked if it was because she was on ITV, to which to which his guest replied: “Oh it’s all that malarkey.”

She added: “But I want a free ticket please, I’ll come and scream for you Ruth.”

ITV declined to comment on the supposed ban.

Ruth Langsford has signed up for Strictly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The actress was appearing on ITV’s This Morning to discuss her depression after she took a two-month break from the ITV soap in 2016 when she collapsed on set.

She told Langsford and Holmes she had pushed herself “too far rather than going to the GP immediately”.

“People who are ill, we are people-pleasers, and you so don’t want to let anyone down, but in the end you put yourself under pressure, you let yourself down,” she added.