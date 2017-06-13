Bethany faces decision as Corrie exploitation storyline reaches crossroads

Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt is at a crossroads that could lead to disaster next week when her exploitative fiance tries to sex-traffic her to Belgium.

Viewers of the ITV soap have seen the troubled teen pimped out to a series of older men by Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) since she began a relationship with him and she is increasingly being isolated from her family.

In next week’s episodes, Bethany (Lucy Fallon) will face a life-changing decision when Nathan pressures her to pack up her things, run away from Weatherfield and move to Belgium with him to start a new life.

Mary tries to convince Bethany to stay (Mark Bruce/ITV)

Her illusions of a romantic new start are shattered when she tells Nathan she was not able to find her passport and he arranges a new one for her on the drive to the port in Hull, revealing he will not be travelling with her.

Panicking about what will happen to her after she sets sail for Belgium, Bethany tries to ask what his plans are but he snaps at her to stay quiet.

Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) is Bethany’s only hope of rescue as she has had suspicions about the relationship and desperately tried to talk Bethany out of running away.

Bethany’s passport has been hidden (David Crook/ITV)

She rushes over to see Bethany’s mother Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and warn her of what is happening, alerting the police to join the chase to catch up with Nathan, who has broken his bail conditions.

But will they find the couple in time or will Bethany’s abuser manage to smuggle her out of the country?

Coronation Street begins airing the episodes from June 19 on ITV.