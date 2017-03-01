Best picture error accountants 'will never return to Oscars'

The president of the Oscars has said the two accountants responsible for the best picture error at this year’s show will never return to the Academy Awards.

Sunday night’s show descended into confusion as La La Land was mistakenly named the winner of the gong.

Moonlight Oscars card (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The stars and producers of the musical film were completing their acceptance speeches when it was revealed that coming-of-age drama Moonlight was the real victor.

Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs told the Associated Press that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ relationship with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the accounting firm who are responsible for the ballot, remains under review.

The mix-up is the biggest blunder in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.

PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz were responsible for the winners’ envelopes at the show.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs (Jordon Strauss/AP)

Brian tweeted a photo of actress Emma Stone from backstage, minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture.

Cheryl said Brian’s distraction caused the error.