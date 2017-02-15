Besotted fan has Noel Edmonds's FACE tattooed on her thigh

Back to Showbiz Home

A Noel Edmonds superfan is so obsessed with the presenter that she’s had his face tattooed onto her leg.

Angie, 47, went on E4 show Tattoo Fixers, where she said she wanted Noel’s likeness etched onto her skin as a Valentine’s Day gift to herself.

She asked the tattoo wizards to ink Noel onto her thigh.

“With Deal Or No Deal finishing, I want something that will keep him close to me all the time,” she said.

Viewers thought it was hilarious, with some joking that Angie should have had a tattoo of Noel’s Mr Blobby character too.

We hope Angie’s husband doesn’t mind!
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Noel Edmonds

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz