Besotted fan has Noel Edmonds's FACE tattooed on her thigh

A Noel Edmonds superfan is so obsessed with the presenter that she’s had his face tattooed onto her leg.

Angie, 47, went on E4 show Tattoo Fixers, where she said she wanted Noel’s likeness etched onto her skin as a Valentine’s Day gift to herself.

She asked the tattoo wizards to ink Noel onto her thigh.

“With Deal Or No Deal finishing, I want something that will keep him close to me all the time,” she said.

Surely the only suitable place for a Noel Edmonds tattoo is a crinkly bottom... [sorry] #TattooFixers pic.twitter.com/pLFfj3bK1V — E4 (@E4Tweets) February 14, 2017

Viewers thought it was hilarious, with some joking that Angie should have had a tattoo of Noel’s Mr Blobby character too.

Get a tattoo of Noel Edmonds... why not Mr Blobby too? #TattooFixers #GiffGaffE4 — liarpoliticians (@liarpoliticians) February 14, 2017

If I ever get to the point in my life where I want a tattoo of Noel Edmonds on my thigh give me a slap 😊 #TattooFixers @E4TattooFixers — Hannah Robinson (@Haanaahx) February 14, 2017

Is this woman totally bonkers? A tattoo of Noel Edmonds on her body? I mean, she is totally bonkers. #TattooFixers — Andrew (@SilverFox0916) February 14, 2017

Watching tattoo fixers on E4. Surely being head over heals in love enough to want a tattoo of Noel Edmonds should put you in looney bin :/ — skutterdan (@skutterdan) February 14, 2017

We hope Angie’s husband doesn’t mind!