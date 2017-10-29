Benedict Cumberbatch films new show in UK as Glasgow doubles for New York

Benedict Cumberbatch shot scenes for his new TV show Melrose in Glasgow, which has been given a makeover to resemble New York City.

The Sherlock actor was seen wearing a large coat between takes on Sunday while getting into his role as the programme’s leading character Patrick Melrose.

American flags were added to buildings, while parking meters were covered and street signs were changed to modify the Scottish city’s Bothwell Street into a typical New York scene.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in Glasgow, which was transformed into New York City for filming of the TV show Melrose (John Linton/PA)

Adding to the illusion was a typical New York-style yellow taxi, in front of which Cumberbatch appeared to film a scene.

Period drama Melrose is based on Edward St Aubyn’s acclaimed series of semi-autobiographical Patrick Melrose novels.

As well as starring in the titular role, Cumberbatch will serve as the executive producer.

The series has been written by One Day author David Nicholls and stars Luther and Game Of Thrones actress Indira Varma.

Benedict Cumberbatch (John Linton/PA)

Patrick Melrose is described as an “aristocratic and outrageously funny playboy” who turns to substance abuse in order to escape the memories of his abusive childhood.

Each episode in the series, a joint venture by Sky Atlantic and Showtime, is based on one of St Aubyn’s books, including the Man Booker shortlisted Mother’s Milk.

It is thought the series will air in 2018 and will also be shot in locations in London and the south of France.