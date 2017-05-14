Benedict Cumberbatch doesn't 'hold out much hope' of winning Bafta

Benedict Cumberbatch admitted he had barely had any sleep as he arrived at the Bafta TV Awards.

The actor, who arrived in a black tuxedo and signed autographs for fans, said he’d had just four hours’ sleep in the past two days.

Alert alert: Benedict Cumberbatch has arrived! 😱❣️ pic.twitter.com/Uxc3cUnZwt — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2017

The star has a nod in the leading actor category for playing Richard III in The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses and will take on Robbie Coltrane for National Treasure, Adeel Akhtar for Murdered By My Father and Babou Ceesay for Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

He said: “I’ve seen my fellow nominees’ work and I’m honoured to be in the same ballpark as them.

“I don’t hold out much hope of winning but I’m delighted to be nominated with them.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

“I was just very thrilled to be offered such an extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime role.”

He added: “Just the level of quality that is being acknowledged tonight is fantastic.

“They are not necessarily the most viewed and highest rated but they are fantastic endeavours in the art of television making.”