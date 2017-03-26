Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter 'welcome second son'

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter have become parents for the second time, according to reports.

The Sherlock actor and his theatre director spouse are reported to have welcomed a son on March 3 at London’s private Portland Hospital.

The Mail on Sunday claimed the couple have named their new addition Hal Auden.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Hal is believed to be a nod to Shakespeare, as the playwright used the name Prince Hal to portray a younger version of Henry V in his works.

The moniker might also be in honour of Benedict’s close friend actor Tom Hiddleston, who played the role of Hal in the BBC’s The Hollow Crown, a series of adaptations of Shakespeare’s history plays.

Benedict, 40, and Sophie, 39, confirmed they were expecting another child in October and, at the time, their spokeswoman said that “everybody is absolutely thrilled”.

They are also parents to son Christopher Carlton, who was born in June 2015.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Oscar-nominated actor Benedict and Hunter married on Valentine’s Day in 2015 after announcing their engagement in The Times newspaper a few months earlier.

A representative for Benedict has been contacted by the Press Association.