Ben Stiller joins celebrities in slamming Donald Trump’s Charlottesville remarks

Donald Trump has been slammed by dozens of celebrities including Ben Stiller, LeBron James and JK Rowling after he failed to single out white supremacist groups for criticism following deadly unrest in Virginia.

Stephen King, Mark Ruffalo and model Chrissy Teigen also criticised the US President, who appeared to equate the actions of far-right demonstrators with those protesting against them, provoking criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

Posting on Twitter, Stiller called the controversial press conference the “worst message I have ever heard a president put out to the world”.

Basketball star James said the US President had made hate “fashionable again” while Teigen said he is “actually racist”.

She added: “He isn’t ‘saying the wrong thing’. He is actually racist and means this. Holy shit lol what a f***** idiot.”

Her husband, singer and actor John Legend wrote: “It’s still hard for me to believe so many people voted for this idiot. This is your fault too.”

Author King called on Republicans to “stand up to this obscene man”, adding: “Trump must be removed.”

Rowling tweeted: “One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it’s now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don’t know what he is.”

Meanwhile, film-maker Michael Moore was joined by Ruffalo as he led the audience of his Broadway play to Trump Tower as part of a protest.

In a Facebook Live of the protest, the Oscar-winning director leads a group to the building while Ruffalo chants: “”No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

Singer Demi Lovato posted a series of tweets saying her heart “continues to break the more I watch the news”.

She added: “The hate was one sided and it hurts for people to say otherwise. So much for facts.

“I’d rather lose fans and stand up for what I believe in rather than be a bystander.

“Also you cannot classify a nazi as a “very fine person”.