Ben Price: I'm leaving Corrie because I miss my family

Coronation Street’s Ben Price says he is leaving the soap because he wants to spend more time with his family.

The actor, who has been playing Nick Tilsley since 2009, announced earlier this year that he was quitting the cobbles but has now explained that it is because he misses his wife and children when he is away filming.

He said on ITV’s This Morning: “Yes, I’m going to leave. For my family. That’s why.

“It’s been amazing, love the show, amazing people, I’ve had extraordinary storylines. Could not have been any better.

Nick and Leanne on Coronation Street (ITV)

“I live 200 miles away, I see my wife and children on a Saturday and I go back on a Sunday… after seven years.

“It took me quite a while to think about, it was a big decision, but in the end it’s my family and I miss them.”

Ben, 45, said he didn’t yet know how Nick would leave the ITV soap, as he wanted to remain in the dark.

He said: “Kate [producer Kate Oates] wanted to tell me and I said don’t tell me, let’s just see how it rolls out.

“She’s been amazing, just fantastic. She understood exactly why I had to go.

“I want them to decide [how I leave]. It’s their show. Whatever serves the show best.”

Nick in Corrie (ITV)

The actor said it was “not long” until his exit aired, adding: “I think a few months-ish.”

He said he wasn’t sure what the future held but was just looking forward to family life.

“I’ll be making papier-mâché volcanoes and reading stories to my kids and taking them to school and then we’ll see,” he said.

“I don’t know. I’ve just got to go home.

“It’s great. I lose one family and I gain my family back and I think that’s a perfect trade.”