Ben Affleck no longer directing The Batman

Ben Affleck is no longer directing The Batman for Warner Bros, as confirmed in an article from Variety.

The actor is still on board to star in and produce the film, but revealed that he and Warner Bros had come to a mutual decision regarding his stepping down as director.

In a statement, Affleck said:

“Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film.”