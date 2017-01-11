Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller on red carpet for Live By Night premiere

Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller will be among the stars to walk the red carpet for the European premiere of Live By Night.

The pair will be joined by Chris Messina for the unveiling of the film at BFI Southbank on Wednesday night.

Ben stars as Joe, who suffers deep emotional scars during the First World War and returns home to Boston where he begins life as an outlaw with friend Dion (Messina).

Despite warnings from his his police captain father, Joe begins a passionate affair with Emma Gould (Sienna), the mistress of an Irish mob boss.

Ben also directed the film, which was produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Live By Night hits cinemas on January 13.