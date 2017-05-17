Bella Hadid takes the plunge in daring Cannes Film Festival gown

Model Bella Hadid commanded attention on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival in a daring satin gown that left little to the imagination.

The 20-year-old US star, who last year caused a stir when she arrived at the festival in a precariously-designed red dress she later described as a “big risk”, appeared to be following suit in her nude number on Wednesday evening.

The top of the gown, a corset-style design, included a plunging sweetheart neckline while the floor-length skirt featured a slash up to her groin.

Bella Hadid (Thibault Camus/AP)

Bella was one of the stars on the world-famous red carpet at the film festival’s opening ceremony and screening of Ismael’s Ghosts, along with the likes of Susan Sarandon, Elle Fanning, Naomie Harris and Emily Ratajkowski.

Susan, 70, looked striking in an off-shoulder green velvet dress with shades to complete her outfit.

Emily Ratajkowski (Arthur Mola/AP)

Elle, 19, opted for a more ostentatious look with a unicorn-printed Vivienne Westwood ballgown with an oversized, trailing skirt.

Gone Girl star and model Emily, 25, mirrored Bella’s look in a similarly pale nude satin dress with slender spaghetti straps and a thigh-high skirt split.

Actresses Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning (Alistair/AP)

Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp, the 17-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, opted for a Grecian-inspired white dress with gold embellishments.

The annual film event is as revered for its fashionable output on the red carpet and celebrity parties as it is for its debut of esteemed film titles.