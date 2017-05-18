Bella Hadid and model pals party on a yacht after Cannes opening gala

Models Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin shrugged off red carpet glamour to continue partying after the Cannes opening night gala.

The three catwalk stars swapped their elegant gowns for jeans and skimpy tops as they celebrated late into the night on a yacht while in the popular French Riviera resort, the home to the world-famous film festival which is now in its 70th year.

Bella posted a picture of the trio on her Instagram page to her 12.9 million followers, kneeling on the deck of what appears to be a luxury liner.

Couple ladies on a boat 🤤💓🌸 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 17, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

She wrote: “Couple ladies on a boat.”

But it was Gone Girl actress Emily’s social media post to her fans that revealed just how much they were getting into the Cannes party spirit.

She shared a video on her Instagram profile – also followed by 12.9 million – of herself and her supermodel friends dancing to music, putting on a performance for some bystanders out of shot.

She loves me @bellahadid @haileybaldwin A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Bella cheekily grabbed Emily’s breasts and the stars fell about laughing, and the latter wrote as a caption: “She loves me.”

Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, later sported an oversized hoodie as she let loose with Bella in another social media video clip, the two of them dancing against the backdrop of the sea.

u said what? A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 17, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Earlier in the evening, Bella had made a style statement as she rocked the red carpet at the first night of Cannes, marked by the premiere of Arnaud Desplechin’s Ismael’s Ghosts.

She wore a pale nude satin gown with a daring thigh-high split and plunging sweetheart neckline.

After the red carpet, stranded on a dock, watching the sunset barefoot ❤️ #Cannes A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Emily opted for a similar style of dress with spaghetti straps, and Hailey caught the eye in a midnight blue gown with a peplum detail over the hips.

hey A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 17, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

The 70th Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to 28.