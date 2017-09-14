Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine expecting baby number two
Maroon 5 star Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second child together – one year after welcoming their first.
Victoria’s Secret model Prinsloo revealed her baby bump in a picture on Instagram, in which she wears a bikini.
She wrote to her 5.1 million followers: “ROUND 2…”
The 28-year-old catwalk star’s friends and fellow models Karlie Kloss and Adriana Lima congratulated her in the comments section under the snap, and the image was liked by models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Emily Ratajkowski.
US rocker and The Voice coach Levine, who married the South African-Namibian model in 2014, has yet to comment on the news.
Prinsloo and Levine, 38, welcomed their daughter Dusty Rose in September 2016.
US entertainment magazine People has reported a source close to the couple as saying: “Adam and Behati are so happy to be adding another baby to their family.
“They’re amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them.”
