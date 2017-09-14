Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine expecting baby number two

Maroon 5 star Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second child together – one year after welcoming their first.

Victoria’s Secret model Prinsloo revealed her baby bump in a picture on Instagram, in which she wears a bikini.

She wrote to her 5.1 million followers: “ROUND 2…”

ROUND 2….. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

The 28-year-old catwalk star’s friends and fellow models Karlie Kloss and Adriana Lima congratulated her in the comments section under the snap, and the image was liked by models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Emily Ratajkowski.

US rocker and The Voice coach Levine, who married the South African-Namibian model in 2014, has yet to comment on the news.

Prinsloo and Levine, 38, welcomed their daughter Dusty Rose in September 2016.

Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16 A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Sep 23, 2016 at 9:40pm PDT

US entertainment magazine People has reported a source close to the couple as saying: “Adam and Behati are so happy to be adding another baby to their family.

“They’re amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them.”