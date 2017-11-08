Beer, chocolate and Segways as The Apprentice heads to Belgium

The Apprentice contestants will voyage to Belgium as they attempt to woo tourists in this week’s task.

Candidates will be charged with executing a bespoke tour of the city of Bruges by signing up customers and working as guides.

Team Graphene, led by Elizabeth McKenna, opt to put a modern spin on the tour by introducing Segways while Vitality put Sarah Jayne Clark at the helm with a more historic approach.

Charles gets lost (BBC Apprentice)

Charles Burns’s refusal to admit he is unsure of directions causes Vitality teammate Andrew Brady to tell him: “It’s not that I don’t have faith in you, I just feel like we’ve been walking for three days now.”

And Lord Sugar’s adviser Claude Littner compares McKenna to a headmistress on a school trip as she hurries her tour group along.

Clark’s team will attempt to woo their tourists with beer tasting while Graphene head to a chocolate factory.

Both teams will also have the opportunity to sell souvenirs on the boat back to Britain in a last-ditch bid to take victory.

:: The Apprentice airs at 9pm on BBC One.