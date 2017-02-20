Beckhams share adorable photos to celebrate son Cruz turning 12

Victoria and David Beckham have both shared unseen photographs of their son Cruz to mark his 12th birthday.

Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria posted two images on Instagram to mark the budding pop star’s big day.

One shows Cruz looking smart in a shirt and tie and another shows him as a baby, sitting on a staircase with his older brothers Brooklyn, 17, and Romeo, 14.

Happy birthday beautiful boy x We are all so proud and love u so much 💜 Can't believe you are 12 years old today!!!! Lots of love and kisses x @cruzbeckham @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham 💜 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:09am PST

Happy birthday Cruz!! We all love u so much x @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham and Romeo x 🙏🏻💙 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:44am PST

She wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful boy x We are all so proud and love u so much.

“Can’t believe you are 12 years old today!!!! Lots of love and kisses x.”

David shared a photograph of himself with Cruz on a beach with his 33 million Instagram followers.

Happy Birthday to the cheekiest member of our family ... He may be the cheekiest but this little man has the biggest heart and sweetest nature and any dad would be Proud to have that in his son.... At 12 years old he brings a smile and joy into the house from the moment he opens his eyes till the moment he falls asleep which normally means 8:30pm ( but we all know that means 9:30 right CRUZ 🙄. Anyway Happy birthday little man x love you ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to the cheekiest member of our family… He may be the cheekiest but this little man has the biggest heart and sweetest nature and any dad would be proud to have that in his son.

“At 12 years old he brings a smile and joy into the house from the moment he opens his eyes till the moment he falls asleep which normally means 8:30pm (but we all know that means 9:30 right CRUZ.

“Anyway Happy birthday little man x love you.”

Victoria and David are also parents to five-year-old daughter Harper.