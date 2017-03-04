Beckhams celebrate Brooklyn's 18th birthday with series of photos

David and Victoria Beckham have opened up the family album to celebrate their son Brooklyn’s 18th birthday.

The couple marked Saturday’s milestone by posting snaps of Brooklyn on social media.

David and Brooklyn during a charity football match (Martin Rickett/PA)

David posted an image of Brooklyn as a newborn in his arms.

“So on this day, 18 years ago, this little man came into our lives. To say we felt blessed is an understatement,” he wrote on Instagram.

“From day one he never slept through the night.

“The only way he would fall asleep is when I took him out in the car and it had to be Boyzone on the radio and he would drop right off. Thankfully he now sleeps the whole night without needing a song.”

This little man turns 18 tomorrow so as you can imagine I have many photos to post so here we go ... Happy 18th eve to my handsome young man and best friend ... @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham #18mañana A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:56am PST

He added: “Brooklyn has gone from this beautiful baby boy to become this handsome, polite and driven young man. I’m proud that he lived through my career with me and I’m even prouder about the person that he has become. Happy birthday Bust, you can now officially take dad for a drink down the pub X.”

Victoria posted a slideshow of images of Brooklyn, including a scan from her pregnancy and a young Brooklyn celebrating his birthday with a Thomas the Tank Engine cake.

I can't believe our baby is 18 today. We are all so proud and love u so much @brooklynbeckham x Happy Birthday Buster x Lots & lots of love pic.twitter.com/mhv4iEHIGg — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) March 4, 2017

Brooklyn, who is the eldest brother to Romeo, Cruz and Harper, shared a black and white snap of himself enjoying a beer – now he’s legal – at the pub.

Pub time ❤ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:18am PST

Mani from the Stone Roses also wished him well:

Cheers mate A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:51am PST

And his brothers shared some very cute pics:

Happy Birthday Brooklyn 😜 🎂 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:10am PST

Happy birthday big bro! @brooklynbeckham ❤ A post shared by @i.romeobeckham on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:11am PST

Happy birthday!