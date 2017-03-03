Beauty and the Beast remake has been banned in an American cinema because of gay character

Beauty and the Beast remake has been banned in a cinema in Alabama because of its inclusion of a gay character.

Henagar’s Drive-In Cinema has made the decision after director Bill Condon told Attitude Magazine that the film would feature an "exclusively gay moment" involving Josh Gad's character, LeFou, the buddy of vain villain Gaston (Luke Evans).

The owner of cinema has taken to Facebook to say that if he can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by him then they have no business showing the film.

He added, "If we can not take our 11 year old granddaughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it”.

He then goes on to say that he will not compromise on what the Bible teaches and confirms that he will only show family oriented films so his customerswill not have to worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language being featured.

The popular Disney remake hits Irish cinemas on March 17.