Beauty And The Beast dances off with top box office spot in US

Disney’s Beauty And The Beast has continued to enchant US audiences in its second weekend in cinemas.

The live-action version of the animated classic, which stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the beast, added $88.3 million (£70.8 million) to its total this weekend.

The box office juggernaut has earned $317 million (£254.2 million) to date from North American cinemas.

Earlier this month it broke box office records in the UK after taking in £18.4 million over its opening weekend.

Lionsgate’s Power Rangers movie opened well in America with a strong $40.5 million (£32.4 million).

The reboot of the 90s television show cost a reported $100 million (£80.1 million) to produce.

However, raunchy action comedy CHIPS and Sony’s space thriller Life failed to gain much traction. Life earned $12.6 million (£10.1 million), while CHIPS brought in just $7.6 million (£6 million).