BBC to team up with US news network CBS

BBC News is pulling the plug on its US partnership with ABC in favour of a new deal with Stateside network CBS News.

The broadcaster will share video, editorial content and newsgathering resources in London, New York, Washington and around the world to increase both organisations’ coverage of global events.

CBS had previously partnered with Sky News in the UK.

BBC News has a new US partnership (Nick Ansell/PA)

BBC director of news and current affairs James Harding said: “There’s never been a more important time for smart, courageous coverage of what’s happening in the world.

“This new partnership between the BBC and CBS News is designed to bring our audiences – wherever you live, whatever your point of view – news that is reliable, original and illuminating.

“Our ambition is to deliver the best in international reporting on television.”

The broadcaster will share content (BBC)

CBS News president David Rhodes said: “CBS News is completely committed to original reporting around the world – a commitment clearly shared by the BBC.

“There’s no better partner to strengthen and extend our global coverage than BBC News.”

Harding thanked ABC News for their long-running collaboration with the BBC.

BBC News and ABC worked together on the royal wedding (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “Our relationship with ABC has been long and fruitful.

“We have worked side by side on some of the most significant stories of our time on both sides of the Atlantic, from the attack on the Twin Towers to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“We wish ABC well and would like to thank them for many years of hard work and expertise.”