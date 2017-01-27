BBC Radio 2's Brian Matthew officially steps down due to 'poor health'

BBC Radio 2 has announced that Brian Matthew has officially stepped down from his role as Sounds Of The Sixties presenter due to “poor health”.

According to the station, producers agreed that it was the “right time” for him to retire from the show after an “extended bout of ill health”.

Brian, 88, had presented the Saturday morning show for more than 26 years before taking a break last November.

BBC Radio said in a statement that it planned to run a series of special programmes with Brian, while a new voice would take over his spot on Sounds Of The Sixties.

While a new presenter has yet to be officially announced, Sir Tim Rice has been temporarily standing in.

The station’s boss, Lewis Carnie, said: “Brian is an outstanding presenter and, at 88, a radio legend.

“He has made the programme his own with his natural ability, passion and warmth and we are incredibly grateful for everything he has done for Sounds Of The Sixties.

“We’re very sorry that Brian is unable to continue presenting every week, but hope to welcome him back to Radio 2 very soon.”