BBC Radio 1 forced to apologise over Orlando Bloom 'pikey' comment

BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw has apologised after Orlando Bloom used the word “pikey” on his breakfast show.

The British-born Hollywood star told the programme he was “a pikey from Kent”, before clarifying that he was not “taking a slant” at gypsy and traveller communities.

Orlando Bloom
(PA)

After the interview, Orlando said: “I’ve come from Kent and I grew up with a lot of, like, freewheeling, cool, interesting characters like that.

“I certainly wasn’t taking a slant at that at all. I’m very respectful.”

Orlando Bloom
(Ian West/PA)

Grimshaw told listeners Orlando was “a bit of a loose cannon”, adding: “Apologies if you were offended by anything that Orlando may have said.”

Radio 1 said: “As with any live broadcast, we take great care to ensure all guests are briefed about their language before going on air.

“We apologised to listeners afterwards for any offence caused.”
