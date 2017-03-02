BBC newsreader condemned over mouse killing 'jokes'

A BBC newsreader has been criticised for appearing to joke about his colleague stamping on and killing a mouse.

James Kelly, a Radio 2 journalist and newsreader, took snaps of the “little fella”, who he dubbed “newsmouse”, on the carpeted floor at New Broadcasting House.

New Broadcasting House (Nick Ansell/PA)

He later updated his followers:

A follower was unhappy – but James said that he “didn’t approve” but “it was quicker than a trap or poison…”

Animal charity RSPCA called the incident “shocking”.

“Most healthy mice would run away fast from a person so it may be that this poor creature was sick or injured, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it is a horrible thing to do to a defenceless rodent,” it said in a statement.

People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals (Peta) said stamping on a mouse was “hideously cruel” and urged “the authorities to investigate and the BBC to inform all its staff and contractors about what constitutes cruelty – and why small animals are not exempt.”

Staff complained that New Broadcasting House had a mouse problem just weeks after moving into the building in 2013.
