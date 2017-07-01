Baz Asnmawy lands his own RTÉ One radio show

Baz Ashmawy has landed his own RTÉ One radio show.

The 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy star will be making a return to the airwaves with That Baz Thing this summer.

The late night show will feature him and some guests discussing topics including parenting, relationships, religion and sex - similar to his popular snapchat account.

starting next Wednesday at 10pm

Baz has been filling in for Ray D’Arcy for the past few months and speaking to RTÉ Entertainment he said he was "very excited" to get started on his own gig.

"It's going to be a bit of fun talking about life, happiness and what's going on, it's going to be great."

Taking to his Instagram his posted this photo with the caption, “So next Wednesday i'll be sharing my deepest (not very deep) thoughts on my summer night show.

That Baz thing starts Wednesday, July 15 on RTÉ Radio One at 10pm.