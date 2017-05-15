Barry Manilow postpones two shows to rest vocal cords

Barry Manilow has postponed two concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago on doctor’s orders because of sprained vocal cords.

The 73-year-old singer was to perform Sunday night at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and at Allstate Arena outside Chicago on Wednesday.

A message posted Saturday night on his Facebook page said Barry was ordered to rest, and he is “very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause”.

Barry Manilow (Ian West/PA)

The Chicago show has been rescheduled for July 29 and the Los Angeles show for August 4.

Barry is touring in support of his new album This Is My Town: Songs Of New York. He last performed on Friday in Durant, Oklahoma.