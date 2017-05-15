Barry Manilow postpones two shows to rest vocal cords
Barry Manilow has postponed two concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago on doctor’s orders because of sprained vocal cords.
The 73-year-old singer was to perform Sunday night at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and at Allstate Arena outside Chicago on Wednesday.
A message posted Saturday night on his Facebook page said Barry was ordered to rest, and he is “very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause”.
The Chicago show has been rescheduled for July 29 and the Los Angeles show for August 4.
Barry is touring in support of his new album This Is My Town: Songs Of New York. He last performed on Friday in Durant, Oklahoma.
