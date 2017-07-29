Barcelona festival stage goes up in flames hours before Steve Aoki is due to perform

A huge fire has broken out on stage at a music festival in Barcelona, with more than 22,000 people being evacuated.

The Tomorrowland Unite festival was taking place at the Can Zam Park in Santa Coloma de Gramenet on Saturday evening when the left-hand side of the stage went up in flames.

The director general of civil protection in Catalunya tweeted that 22,143 people had been evacuated from the event, but no injuries had been reported so far.

Prealerta #PROCICAT #ProteccioCivil en contacte amb Centre Coordinació CECOR #Tomorrowland informa desallotjades 22.143 persones. No ferits — EmergènciesCatalunya (@emergenciescat) July 29, 2017

It is not yet known what the cause of the fire was, although local media reported that it appeared to be related to the pyrotechnics, and it was quickly brought under control.

DJ Steve Aoki had been due to perform on the stage at the event, which was an outpost of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival that usually takes place in Belgium.

Festivalgoers posted dramatic videos and photos of the blaze.

The line-up for the evening had also been set to include DJs Ingrosso and Afrojack.