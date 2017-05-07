Barbra Streisand takes aim at Trump as she performs for Hillary Clinton in New York

Barbra Streisand gave Bill and Hillary Clinton more than the usual celebrity shout out at her recent concert.

The former president and former Democratic presidential candidate were at Barbra’s show at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Barbra noted that she performed at President Clinton’s inauguration and then went on to list his accomplishments, including lowering taxes for some and raising taxes on the rich.

“And speaking of taxes, he showed us his tax returns,” she said, a dig at Republican President Donald Trump, who has refused to release his.

She also introduced Hillary Clinton as “the winner of our country’s popular vote”.

(Kevin Hagen/AP)

She later talked about hearing a recent interview by Hillary Clinton and said it “makes us yearn for what could have been, what should have been. I was thrilled to hear yourself describe yourself as an activist citizen and part of the resistance.”

Taking another shot at Trump and his tweeting habits, she quipped: “Usually when a man that age is up at 4 am, he forgot to take his Flomax,” referring to a medication to treat the prostate.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Despite the Trump barbs, she called for a bridging of the political divide before breaking into Happy Days Are Here Again.

Barbra has been a longtime Democratic fundraiser and supporter, and friend of the Clintons.