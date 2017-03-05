Barbra Streisand eating pancakes to cope with Trump presidency

Barbra Streisand has said US President Donald Trump is making her pile on the pounds because he makes her turn to pancakes.

The American singer-songwriter told her 436,000 fans on Twitter that she finds herself snacking on the sweet treats after catching up on the news.

Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017

Barbra, 74, then followed it up with another post.

Trump just accused Obama of tapping his phones. Seriously crazy times. Time for more pancakes. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017

The singer has previously made it clear where she stands on Trump, calling him “unfit for office” in an essay for The Huffington Post.