Barbra Streisand blames sexism for Oscar snubs

Barbra Streisand has said sexism cost her multiple Oscar nominations over the years.

Variety reported Barbra told director Robert Rodriguez during an interview at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York that “there were a lot of older people” who didn’t want to see a woman director.

She told Robert that even some female critics targeted her because of her gender.

Robert Rodriguez and Barbra Streisand (Charles Sykes/AP/PA)

She said: “There were a lot of older people. They don’t want to see a woman director. I don’t know how many women wanted to see a woman director.”

Barbra’s Yentl was nominated for five Academy Awards in 1984.

She received a Best Director nod, but the film missed out on a Best Picture nomination.

She said the snub was to blame, in part, for her hiatus from directing until 1991′s The Prince Of Tides. That movie earned a Best Picture nomination, but she was left off the Best Director list.

Barbra said she thinks there are not enough female directors in Hollywood.