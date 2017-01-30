Barb from Stranger Things has made a phenomenal comeback

Barb’s untimely death (if it was a death) outraged fans of Stranger Things but she is back and looking better than ever.

Well almost. Actress Shannon Purser showed she doesn’t share her character’s frumpy fashion sense as she wowed on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Barb’s disappearance is one of the greatest unanswered questions following the first series of the Netflix show, even though she only appeared in two episodes.

Fans hope she will finally get a better showing when the show returns later this year.

Stranger Things was named best TV drama ensemble at the awards ceremony.
