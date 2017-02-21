Barack Obama, Adele, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam team up for charity album

Former US president Barack Obama has joined forces with musicians including Adele, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam for a charity album in aid of War Child UK.

Obama is providing a foreword to the forthcoming release Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years Of The Story – An Album to Benefit War Child, a re-recording of Brandi’s songs by other stars in aid of her War Child fundraising efforts.

Kris Kristofferson, Ruby Amanfu, Anderson East, The Avett Brothers and Torres are also among those performing covers from the 2007 album The Story, with the new versions produced by Dave Cobb and The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney.

Adele is one of the featured artists (Yui Mok/PA)

Brandi called on her music industry friends to make the special edition of her album for her Looking Out Foundation, which launched the Story Campaign last year to raise awareness and funds for War Child UK, a charity supporting children affected by conflict.

Obama said: “As an artist, Brandi Carlile is using her talent on behalf of the most vulnerable among us, children living in areas of conflict. She reminds us that, together, we can build for our children a more just, peaceful world.”

Dolly, who covers title track The Story, said: “I love Brandi Carlile, I love her singing, and I love her songs, especially The Story. I was so honoured and proud to be part of that song. It’s one of the highlights of my career.”

Dolly Parton said she was honoured to take part (Yui Mok/PA)

Most of the tracks were recorded during a series of sessions in 2016 except for Adele’s version of Hiding My Heart which was a bonus track on her 2011 album 21, and Ruby’s take on Shadow On The Wall which was released in 2015.

Brandi said: “This is a David and Goliath story. Since becoming a mother, the reality of a child’s beautiful life being torn apart by war felt like too big of a problem for me.

“So I asked my heroes and friends to help me launch a rock at the giant that is our refugee crisis and help in the only way we know how, through the power of music. It’s not how hard you can throw, it’s how high you’re willing to aim.”

Barack Obama is provising a foreword (Chris Radburn/PA)

Brandi and her bandmates The Twins have also announced a run of US tour dates in celebration of The Story’s 10th anniversary, where they will perform the album in full at shows during April and May.

Dolly’s track has been released today and the charity album is due to be released on May 5 with all proceeds going to War Child.