Bananarama comeback so popular they add another London date

Bananarama have announced a second London show after selling out their comeback gig in the capital.

The 80s pop trio, famous for hits including Cruel Summer, Venus and Love In The First Degree, revealed this week that they were reuniting for a UK tour, with a show set for the Eventim Apollo on November 19.

The concert sold out shortly after tickets went on sale on Wednesday morning, and the band have now said they will perform at the same venue on November 20.

Bananarama posted a message on their Twitter page saying: “WOW!! Due to phenomenal demand we’ve added a 2nd London show, ALL tickets ON SALE NOW!!”

The group, comprised of Sara Dallin, Keren Woodward and Siobhan Fahey, sold 40 million records and last performed together at the Brit Awards in 1988.

Other stops on the tour, which kicks off on November 12, include Glasgow, Newcastle, York and Manchester.

The singers have said they will be treating fans to “all the hits”.
