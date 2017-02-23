Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain tours Britain for new cookery show

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has landed her own cookery show in which she will seek out all that is great about British food.

Nadiya, who won Bake Off in 2015, will star in the eight-part series for BBC Two.

The chef explored her culinary roots in Bangladesh in a two-part series last year.

Her new show – entitled Nadiya’s British Food Adventure – will see Nadiya embark on a road trip around Britain.

In each episode she will visit a different region, from the Highlands of Scotland to the coasts of Devon and Dorset, to uncover some of the country’s most exciting food pioneers.

She will then take viewers into the kitchen where she will create delicious dishes that showcase the very best of British.

She said: “Our country’s regional cuisine is much more than tried and tested traditional dishes – there are quirky and clever food producers out there who are reinventing British food in unique and exciting ways.

“I can’t wait to meet these local food heroes, to find inspiration in the most unusual food stories and unlikely ingredients and then come up with some brand new recipes in the kitchen adding my own special twist.”

Alison Kirkham, BBC controller factual commissioning, announced several other programmes across BBC One and Two.

They include Special Ops: 1943, which is about a crack team of undercover agents who were plucked from civilian life and trained to go behind enemy lines in Europe in the 1940s.

Cosby: Fall Of An American Icon will tell the story of US star Bill Cosby’s fall from grace, looking at the way he went from being a huge star to facing trial for sexual assault.

Retired footballer Alan Shearer will look into whether there are links between heading a ball and dementia in Dementia – Football’s Silent Shame? on BBC One.

He will investigate the latest scientific research from Britain and around the world, including studies into Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a condition formerly believed to exist primarily among boxers.

Alan said: “After seeing the movie Concussion, I was intrigued. I was aware of former football players, legends who I grew up watching, suffering from dementia.

“Could this affect football and footballers too? The more I read about it, the more I felt this was a subject that could no longer be ignored.”

Kirkham said: “Factual on the BBC has had an outstanding start to the year; following the success of Planet Earth II and the return of the much-loved Real Marigold Hotel on BBC One, we’ve had the powerful and timely series, Hospital, bringing audiences to a breadth of factual content not found on any other broadcaster.

“The new commissions I’m announcing today demonstrate the on-going ambition of the factual commissioning team to showcase the very best talent on the BBC and to tell brave and important stories.”