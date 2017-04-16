Bake Off winner Candice Brown gives her backing to 'amazing' Prue Leith

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown has said she thinks Prue Leith will be “an amazing judge with Paul (Hollywood)”.

Candice, 32, who last year beat Jane Beedle and Andrew Smyth to claim the title, also enthused about watching the show when it airs later this year on Channel 4.

Candice will be watching the show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The new line-up of the hit baking show sees Prue judging alongside Paul, while Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will present.

Candice told Fabulous magazine: “At the end of the day, it will still be Bake Off, so it will be amazing. I don’t think the move will change the show too much, and Prue will be an amazing judge with Paul. I can’t wait to watch it.”

The Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood, Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding and Prue Leith (Love Productions/Channel 4/Mark/PA)

The star baker has denied rumours she is engaged to her boyfriend Liam Macaulay ever since she was spotted wearing a ring on her engagement finger.

She told the magazine that while they will marry one day, there was “no pressure” for them to walk down the aisle any time soon.

Asked what she would like to do next career-wise, she said: “I’d love to bring out my own lipstick range, as everyone always asks me which colours I’m wearing.”