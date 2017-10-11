Bake Off viewers disappointed after fan favourite leaves

Great British Bake Off viewers were left disappointed after fan favourite Yan became the seventh baker to leave the show.

The scientist from north London left the competition after struggling during the Bake Off’s first ever Italian week.

Yan struggled while making classic Sicilian cannoli in the signature challenge, her pastry offerings pretty much falling apart in judge Prue Leith’s hands.

It's got to the point in @BritishBakeOff where I don't want anyone to go 😭 goodbye Yan pic.twitter.com/JQ6alclqRe — Rachel (@MinnesotaShrike) October 10, 2017

Twitter users were sad to see the 46-year-old depart with some believing Stacey deserved to leave.

Marie Anthony wrote: “Yan deserved to stay another week Stacey’s was the worse by a mile and Kate also.”

WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THIS SHOW. NOT YAN. OMG #GBBO — Jessica🥀🥀 (@JessicaLMcBrid7) October 10, 2017

Another user posted: “Are you kidding me?! Yan was robbed. ROBBED! Gutted.”

Shane Brennan joked fans should not worry about Yan as “she’s already glad to be back at her day job, pioneering Nasa’s baking division.”