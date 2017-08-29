Bake Off is back: Here are some essential baking tips from previous contestants

The brand spanking new Great British Bake Off will be airing on Channel 4 on Tuesday at 8pm. Twelve contestants will be battling it out to be crowned the ultimate star baker, judged by Prue Leith and Bake Off veteran Paul Hollywood.

As the bakers try to avoid soggy bottoms and collapsing towers of sponge, perhaps they’d do well to follow the advice of prior contestants.

Here’s some top tips from them, as shared on Twitter…

Edd Kimber

Bake Off’s first ever winner has this absolute gem on how to ripen bananas, so they’re perfect for banana bread.

@mulia if you can find bananas that are yellow you can oven ripen them so they are blackened and squidgy — Edd Kimber (@TheBoyWhoBakes) July 17, 2015

Since becoming 2010’s winner, he regularly contributes recipes to magazines and newspapers and has appeared on Sunday Brunch.

Nancy Birtwhistle

Nancy has a great tip for softening butter straight from the fridge to ready it for mixing. All you need is a glass and a microwave.

DAY 155 When you need softened or room temperature butter and yours is fridge hard. Handy tip here #365challenge #baking #butter pic.twitter.com/59Gnurtoz7 — Nancy Birtwhistle (@nancybbakes) July 12, 2017

The season five winner set herself a challenge at the beginning of 2017 to share her wisdom about many areas of expertise, including sewing, household economising and, of course, baking. This tip is one of many you can find on her Twitter account.

Chetna Makan

2014 semi-finalist Chetna has an extremely useful tip for keeping chocolate and sweets from sinking to the bottom of cake batters.

I freeze them before hand so they keep their shape and don't sink! — Chetna Makan (@chetnamakan) October 16, 2016

Chetna’s written two cookbooks, The Cardamom Trail and Chai, Chaat and Chutney, and is busy sharing her love of Indian cuisine on her YouTube channel.

John Whaite

Season three winner John has a tip for measuring water precisely. Did you know one millilitre of water is the same as one gram?

John now runs a cookery school in Lancashire and features as a chef on ITV’s Lorraine show.

Selasi Gbormittah

Baking heartthrob Selasi has shared the perfect order for adding ingredients to make a fluffy sponge, thanks to a Twitter fan’s failure.

It's calm.Always beat butter & sugar first.Add eggs after &mix briefly and then fold remaining dry ingredients i.e flour.Tbc — Selasi Gbormittah (@selasigb) February 24, 2017

Separate mix &fold cocoa powder in half the mix before gently mixing both.i add whole milk to my sponges for light rich sponge — Selasi Gbormittah (@selasigb) February 24, 2017

The calm and collected 2016 semi-finalist is still baking and zipping around on his motorbike.

Nadiya Hussain

How to make biscuits without the icing making the biscuit soggy? Nadiya says it’s royal icing with egg whites all the way.

do you use a royal icing made with egg whites? This method makes the icing set hard — Nadiya Jamir Hussain (@BegumNadiya) June 27, 2016

Arguably the most popular Bake Off winner of all time, Nadiya has her own food shows on BBC and recently published her second cook book, Nadiya’s British Food Adventure.

Val Stones

Perhaps the most important advice comes from 2016’s Val: “There are times when even spoiled cakes don’t matter, it’s people that are important not cake.”

There are times when even spoiled cakes don't matter it's people that are important not cake #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/tWk55FM1c0 — Valerie Ann Stones (@valstones) May 25, 2017

Val frequently uploads photos and videos of her bakes, and has formed an unlikely friendship with Ed Sheeran.