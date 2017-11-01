Bake Off fans would love to see Sophie and Steven’s Scandinavia trip on TV

The Great British Bake Off viewers are already calling for series winner Sophie Faldo and finalist Steven Carter-Bailey to return to screens in their own show.

Since filming the programme earlier in the year, the pair have become “best baking friends forever” and are planning a baking-themed trip to Scandinavia together.

Viewers pitched their plans as a new programme idea on their behalf following the Channel 4 series final on Tuesday night.

They took to Twitter to make their petition after catching up with the pair in a brief heart-warming segment at the end of the episode, which saw Faldo crowned winner.

“Any chance of this being a little series?” asked one viewer. “I’d love to watch them eating their way around Scandinavia #GBBO.”

Another suggested: “A book deal together please… different slant on the next GBBO Winners book deal.”

One said: “Can’t wait for Sophie and Steven to do the Great British Gay Best Friend Bake Off. Down. For. That. #GBBO.”

Taking the idea even further, one pleaded: “Can I go on that holiday with them? Visiting bakeries and seeing the #northernlights would be great.”

Viewers were also delighted to see a reunion between former contestants Yan and Julia, who visited Flo in Liverpool and sent in a clip of themselves using cooking utensils for a car karaoke session.

“After that Bake Off ‘where are they now’ bit I need to see a Yan/Julia/Flo road trip series,” said one person, and another hinted: “Eurovision next then!!”

One added: “If Yan and Julia going to visit flo isn’t the cutest thing to come out of bake off I don’t know what is,” while another said: “A karaoke road trip with Yan, Julia and Flo #squadgoals. When are we seeing this spin off? #GBBO.”

Applications are already open for hopeful amateur bakers who would like to put their skills to the test on next year’s show.