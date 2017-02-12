Baftas quotes: What the stars said on awards night

Here is a round-up of some of the top quotes from the Baftas:

:: Baftas host Stephen Fry after getting a kiss from Meryl Streep:

“Thank you, bless you – you know what – wow, never in the field of human conflict has my left cheek been so jealous of my right.”

Stephen Fry (Ian West/PA)

:: Dev Patel, thanking his team as he accepted his supporting actor award:

“To my amazing team who had the insane task of trying to get this Indian dude, this noodle with wonky teeth and a lazy eye and floppy hair work in this really hard industry. To you guys, you are my heroes.”

Dev Patel (Ian West/PA)

:: Viola Davis, accepting her supporting actress award:

“You know, my father groomed horses at the racetrack and he had a fifth grade education, and he was a janitor towards the end of his life, when he died of cancer at a McDonald’s. And the reason why I say that is when he took his last breath, one of the most devastating things that went through my mind is: did his life matter? And (August Wilson) answers that question so brilliantly, because what he did is, he said that our lives mattered as African-Americans. The horse groomer, the sanitation worker, the people who grew up under the heavy boot of Jim Crow, the people who did not make it into history books, but they have a story; and those stories deserve to be told, because they lived.”

Viola Davis (Ian West/PA)

:: Justin Hurwitz, winner of the original music award:

“Thank you to the Academy, or Russia – either way, it’s an honour.”

Justin Hurwitz (Ian West/PA)

:: Mel Brooks, the recipient of this year’s Bafta fellowship award:

“I think Bafta has made unbelievably good choices tonight, especially me. I want to tell you … to choose an American, it’s mighty nice. I want to apologise to the Duke and Duchess and Prince Philip for the American revolution, we were young …”

Mel Brooks (Joel Ryan/AP)

:: Casey Affleck who won the leading actor accolade:

“Oh man. The room looks very different from here. My heart is beating. What an exciting moment. These clips that we see or play of the actors are always such moments of heightened emotion and I think that’s so often celebrated. I think it’s because they are the hardest to understand in our lives.”

Casey Affleck (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

:: Tom Holland, winner of the EE Rising Star Award:

“It’s tough voting online. Believe me, I know!”