Baftas 2017: Here's the full list of award winners

Hollywood musical La La Land beat a host of British films at the EE British Academy Film Awards to emerge as the leader with five wins.

The Damien Chazelle-directed musical, which stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, won best film, best director and leading actress.

Here is a full list of winners:

Best film – La La Land

(Ian West/PA)

Outstanding British film – I, Daniel Blake

Leading Actor – Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Leading Actress – Emma Stone, La La Land

Supporting Actor – Dev Patel, Lion

(Ian West/PA)

Supporting Actress – Viola Davis, Fences

Director – Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Original Screenplay – Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Adapted Screenplay – Lion, Luke Davies

(Ian West/PA)

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public) - Tom Holland

Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer – Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Film not in the English language – Son Of Saul

Documentary – 13th

(Ian West/PA)

Animated Film - Kubo And The Two Strings

Original Music – La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Cinematography – La La Land, Linus Sandgren

Editing – Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Production Design – Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Costume Design – Jackie, Madeline Fontaine

Make up and hair – Florence Foster Jenkins – J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

Sound – Arrival, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

(Ian West/PA)

Special visual effects – The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

British short animation – A Love Story, Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

British short film - Home, Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell