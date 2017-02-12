Baftas 2017: Here's the full list of award winners
Hollywood musical La La Land beat a host of British films at the EE British Academy Film Awards to emerge as the leader with five wins.
The Damien Chazelle-directed musical, which stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, won best film, best director and leading actress.
Here is a full list of winners:
Best film – La La Land
Outstanding British film – I, Daniel Blake
Leading Actor – Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Leading Actress – Emma Stone, La La Land
Supporting Actor – Dev Patel, Lion
Supporting Actress – Viola Davis, Fences
Director – Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Original Screenplay – Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Adapted Screenplay – Lion, Luke Davies
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public) - Tom Holland
Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer – Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Film not in the English language – Son Of Saul
Documentary – 13th
Animated Film - Kubo And The Two Strings
Original Music – La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Cinematography – La La Land, Linus Sandgren
Editing – Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert
Production Design – Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Costume Design – Jackie, Madeline Fontaine
Make up and hair – Florence Foster Jenkins – J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
Sound – Arrival, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
Special visual effects – The Jungle Book, Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
British short animation – A Love Story, Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
British short film - Home, Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell
