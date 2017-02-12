Backless, front-less and strapless: See the daring gowns worn by the Bafta stars

Strapless gowns and plunging necklines defied bitterly cold weather as stars vied for attention at the Baftas.

Viola Davis wore a stunning blue strapless frock, her shoulders rubbed warm by husband Julius Tennon.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nicole Kidman was every inch the movie star, barely appearing to shiver as she signed autographs clad in a black, low-cut and backless gown.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley quite sensibly sported a jacket over her shoulders which matched the red and black dress printed with blue flowers underneath.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Eddie Redmayne brought some old-school Hollywood to the carpet, looking dapper in his white jacket and black bow tie.

His wife Hannah Bagshawe looked equally elegant in her long, floral patterned dress.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Actress and model Ava West showed how to pull off metallics, pairing a form-fitting silver dress with minimal jewellery.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay rocked the carpet with her choppy hair-do and a fashion-forward red dress with black straps.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Emma Stone dazzled in a silver dress with the plunging neckline favoured by so many of the stars, teaming the twinkly gown with a pair of matching trousers underneath.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Classic black was scarce, with many stars opting for bright colours that stood out on the carpet.

Arrival actress Amy Adams rocked an emerald green sheath with her hair pulled back.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meanwhile, Harry Potter author JK Rowling looked stunning in a bright fuchsia gown with long sleeves.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

British royalty joined Hollywood’s kings and queens and Duchess of Cambridge wowed in an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown teamed with sparkling chandelier earrings, with her hair swept up.