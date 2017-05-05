Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty performs at Le Pen protest rally in Paris

Singer Pete Doherty joined French artists and students rallying against racism at a concert in France.

The Babyshambles singer said the French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration, closed-borders position is “not some distant threat, you know. It’s like a shadow at the gate”.

Pete Doherty (Vincent Emery/NEWZULU)

The concert, which saw some 30 performers and dozens of anti-racism and other groups gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris on Thursday night, was part-organised by several French youth organisations.

The crowd held signs reading “Multicoloured people = Happy France” and “No borders, no nations”.

Ms Le Pen faces centrist Emmanuel Macron in France’s presidential run-off on Sunday.