Baby joy for Made In Chelsea stars

Made In Chelsea stars Alexandra “Binky” Felstead and Josh “JP” Patterson have welcomed a baby girl.

JP, 27, announced the happy news in a post on Instagram.

He shared a black and white photograph of himself holding the baby’s hand, with the words: “I’m a daddy.”

Binky, 26, and JP announced in January that they were expecting their first child together, after a turbulent on-off relationship on the E4 show.

IM A DADDY 🙌🏼 A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

The couple later revealed that they were expecting a daughter.

Fans have rushed to congratulate the pair on their new arrival.

One posted on Instagram: “Oh wow! You both will make amazing parents! Congrats.”

“Omg, congrats!!! I’m gonna cry,” said another.

Last month Binky said she was quitting the show as she embarks on motherhood.

Surprise country getaway! ☺️💗🌻☀️❤️ 🐷🌸🍃 fankoooo Joshua ! #nearlycooked A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on May 26, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

Sharing a collection of photos from the programme’s history online, she wrote: “Was quite an emotional episode for me as this is my last full series filming after a magical 6 years.

“Looking back to the shows very first episode & my very first scene I filmed with Ollie & Cheska it’s amazing & seems fitting I could end my time on the show with them as you will see tonight.

“Thank you for the amazing amount of support and love – what an incredible experience, couldn’t be prouder of this show & how far it’s come!

“It’s been my second family and I will deffo be back to do the odd bits and bobs on it I’m sure in the future, but now I feel my time has come to a natural end seeing as the next big (grown up) chapter of my life is about to begin!

“Thank you @e4chelsea , love you always. #proudtobeanoriginal.”

The couple are now set to star in their own spin-off series about their new lives as parents.